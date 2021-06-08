Valley Police plan fundraiser for new K9

Officer James Deemer knew something was wrong.

It was night when he and a K9, named Katie, made a traffic stop in Iowa, where the dog detected the odor of drugs. The driver was outside the vehicle as Deemer and Katie made a search in and around it.

Nothing was found.

“As I was talking to the driver, she kept putting herself in front of me to protect me from that driver, because she could smell the odor coming from that person,” he said.

Since nothing was found in the vehicle, Deemer said he didn’t have the right to search the noticeably nervous driver and so he released him.

Then Deemer learned the suspect had a warrant for his arrest. Deemer arrested the suspect and searched him for weapons. That’s when he found drugs in one of the suspect’s pockets.

Although Deemer wouldn’t say the dog saved his life, Katie definitely detected what she’d been trained to find.

Many years later, Deemer is an officer with Valley Police Department and he has a new K9, named Sonic. The 16-month-old Belgian Malinois is undergoing training.