Valley woman sentenced to probation for drug charge during domestic altercation

A 29-year-old Valley woman was sentenced to 30 months of probation in the Dodge County District Court Monday after drugs were found at her residence during a domestic altercation.
Jessica A. Hummel previously pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance after withdrawing a previous writ not guilty plea and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
“I have grave concerns about this case,” he told her. “When I read these reports, I actually wrote down, ‘Two years of prison in York.’”
On Feb. 14, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fremont home by Hummel, who was sitting in her vehicle with her daughter outside the residence.
Hummel said she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Rogelio Reyes. Hummel took her daughter to the car outside, where Reyes followed after, punching the window and yelling at her.
After speaking with Reyes, officers saw a scale, multiple torch lighters and a clear plastic baggie of methamphetamine in plain sight in the garage. Hummel gave them consent to search the residence, which contained a glass pipe of meth and used needles.
Reyes, who has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and domestic assault, will have his status hearing on Oct. 28.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said the state was “torn” on what to recommend in Hummel’s case, but ultimately said probation would be the best option.
“Our position a couple of weeks ago would’ve been asking for 18 months in prison, based on the defendant not taking responsibility,” he said. “At that point, she was continuing to use meth and testing positive, but I do see that on July 30 she was tested again and tested clean.”
Gross also expressed concern about Hummel’s presentence investigation report and evaluation, as the former said she and Reyes spent $100 a day on meth, while the latter said she only used drugs two to three times a month.
“However, I don’t know if this is a ‘Judgment Day is coming’ as I’m starting to get my stuff together, but it does appear as though she’s at least making efforts to move in the right direction,” he said.
Hummel’s attorney said her client had a “wake-up call” with the incident and that she had no control over her substance use. She said Hummel had submitted to an evaluation and therapy and wanted a higher level of care, as well as to reunify her family.
“I understand that I accept full responsibility for what has happened,” Hummel said. “Everything’s going to be different.”
However, when initially asked by Hall if she would stay away from “losers like Reyes,” Hummel called the situation “difficult.”
“It’s either your sobriety, your child, or this loser guy,” Hall said. “Don’t you think you deserve better than that?”
Hummel ultimately said she would follow all of the court’s recommendations and stay away from people involved in criminal cases on parole.
Along with probation, Hall also ordered Hummel to obtain an updated co-occurring evaluation with a new counselor, as well as take part in employment enhancement and relapse prevention.
“You do not, I repeat, you do not want to come back to this court,” Hall told her. “Because you will not get a second chance or a second privilege.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Stephanie R. Matz, 28, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for child abuse. On Nov. 24, 2020, FPD officers were dispatched to a possible death of a 1-year-old, who was taken to the hospital and resuscitated. The child, who was under the care of Matz, was found to have ingested Methadone, which was prescribed to one of the child’s guardians. Israel Mendez-Carreto, who was also one of the child’s guardians, pleaded no contest to attempted child neglect resulting in serious injury on July 19. Matz pleaded no contest to the charge on June 14. Gross said he would not be opposed to a probation term for Matz. Matz’s attorney said his client had gotten sober after weaning herself off of drugs. He also said Matz and Mendez-Carreto had made significant improvements with themselves and their children and that she was willing to do whatever the court asked of her. Matz said she was willing to change and that the incident was her “rock bottom.” Hall, who told Matz she needed to be a positive role model for her children, also ordered her to take part in employment enhancement and relapse prevention.
- Nancy S. Ross, 42, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On May 10, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male at an Inglewood home threatening other residents with a knife. During a protective sweep of the residence, deputies found drug paraphernalia in one of the bedrooms. Upon further consent and warrant searches, a pen containing tetrahydrocannabinol, a scale with traces of meth and a bottle of Oxycodone were found. Ross pleaded no contest to the charge on June 28. Both Gross and Ross’ attorney were not opposed to probation, as the latter said it would help with her mental health. Along with the probation term, Hall ordered Ross to take part in 30 hours of community service and women’s group program and obtain her GED.
- Corrie L. Newbern, 37, of Fremont pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. In September 2020, a confidential informant told FPD’s III Corps Drug Task Force that it had arranged a drug deal with Newbern. Law enforcement observed the informant purchase $250 of methamphetamine from Newbern. Although she initially filed a writ not guilty plea, Newbern withdrew the plea in court. Newbern’s attorney said his client intended on applying for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall found Newbern guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Sept. 20.
- Jacob P. Devine, 24, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Brennan P. Morris, 22, of Caledonia, North Dakota, had their suppression hearings set for Sept. 15. The two men have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance each. On Nov. 20, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled over Devine and Morris for driving on the shoulder of the road. After a K9 unit detected a substance odor from the car, the deputy conducted a search and found two pounds of marijuana, 22 THC vaporizer cartridges and eight packages of THC edibles.
- Justin E. Abney, 31, of Fremont had his bench trial on a motion to revoke his probation set for Aug. 25. Abney was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for attempted child abuse on Oct. 28, 2019. A motion to revoke his probation was made after he was arrested for driving under the influence and three counts of child abuse on May 15.
- Jeromy A. Henrichson, 29, of Fremont had his bench trial on a motion to revoke his probation set for Aug. 25. Henrichson was sentenced to three years of ISP for child abuse on May 6, 2019. A motion to revoke his probation was made after he tested positive for alcohol on March 22.
- Isaiah L. Larson, 22, of Oakland had his jury trial on a motion in limine set for Aug. 25. Larson pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation charges. Gross asked for 14 days to respond to the motion.
- Keith A. Keno Jr., 27, of Omaha had his sentencing continued to Aug. 10. Keno pleaded no contest to a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 28. Keno’s attorney said his client’s vehicle was inoperable and he was unable to receive a ride to court. Although Gross asked for a bench warrant, Hall continued the sentencing.