Valley woman sentenced to probation for drug charge during domestic altercation

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said the state was “torn” on what to recommend in Hummel’s case, but ultimately said probation would be the best option.

“Our position a couple of weeks ago would’ve been asking for 18 months in prison, based on the defendant not taking responsibility,” he said. “At that point, she was continuing to use meth and testing positive, but I do see that on July 30 she was tested again and tested clean.”

Gross also expressed concern about Hummel’s presentence investigation report and evaluation, as the former said she and Reyes spent $100 a day on meth, while the latter said she only used drugs two to three times a month.

“However, I don’t know if this is a ‘Judgment Day is coming’ as I’m starting to get my stuff together, but it does appear as though she’s at least making efforts to move in the right direction,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hummel’s attorney said her client had a “wake-up call” with the incident and that she had no control over her substance use. She said Hummel had submitted to an evaluation and therapy and wanted a higher level of care, as well as to reunify her family.

“I understand that I accept full responsibility for what has happened,” Hummel said. “Everything’s going to be different.”