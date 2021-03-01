Valley woman sentenced to two years in prison for drug possession

A 30-year-old Valley woman was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for drug possession and violating her probation Monday.
Britney M. Lane, who appeared in the Dodge County District Court via Zoom, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and admitted to violating her probation.
On Dec. 5, 2019, a Fremont Police Department officer pulled over a driver, who was operating the vehicle on a revoked driver’s license in downtown Fremont. One of the two passengers had an active Dodge County warrant.
The other passenger, Lane, was found to have a loaded syringe of methamphetamine in her coat pocket, while another syringe was found on the floorboard of where Lane was sitting. During Lane’s processing at the Dodge County Jail, a bag of meth was also found on her.
Lane pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on April 6, 2020. She was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on May 26, 2020.
However, Lane violated her probation after she was arrested in Washington County for false reporting and theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 2, 2020. She was also arrested with an individual with an extensive criminal history, another violation of her probation.
On Dec. 16, 2020, FPD was dispatched to a Burger King drive-thru on a report of a customer attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill to pay.
Lane, who was in the passenger seat, was found to have an extraditable arrest warrant out of Iowa for auto theft. Upon searching the vehicle, FPD officers found drug paraphernalia with tetrahydrocannabinol, as well as 43 pills of tramadol hydrochloride.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she made a joint recommendation with Lane’s attorney for her to serve two years in prison.
After making her plea and admission in court, Judge Geoffrey Hall found Lane guilty and accepted her admission. Lane waived her presentence investigation and went straight to sentencing.
Hall sentenced Lane to two years in prison on each charge to be run concurrently. She was given 97 days credit previously served for her probation violation and 75 days credit for the drug charges.
“I am not ordering any post-release supervision as to these three counts,” Hall said. “I make a finding that it would not be for the benefit of society or for you based on your prior record and your inability to comply with the courts or probation.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Barri M. Haire, 26, of West Point was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for delivery of a controlled substance. On Jan. 8, 2020, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home invasion in Scribner. During a search of the house, they found a broken pipe with traces of meth and plastic baggies, and after a search of a vehicle outside, they found a marijuana joint and grinder belonging to Haire, who was one of the reporting parties, as well as containers and meth traces. Although she initially filed a writ not guilty plea, Haire pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 14. Beamis said Haire was serving 24 months of probation in Saunders County and would not be opposed to a probation sentence to run concurrently. She also said Haire had been compliant, having been through both inpatient and outpatient treatment, and had remained sober. Haire’s attorney said he was proud of his client, who had gotten healthier since he first met her and had remained sober and employed. He said she would take advantage of probation and continue to find success. Although Hall said the charge was serious, he had seen a serious effort from Haire to turn her life around. Along with the probation sentence, Hall also sentenced Haire to a weekly 12-step program, a cognitive program and relapse prevention. He also sentenced Haire to 60 hours of community service. “The biggest problem for you is you’re going to have to learn to stay away from these loser people that you’re associated with. You deserve better than that,” Hall told Haire. “If you compromise your integrity, your boundaries and hang out with this crowd, you’re going to go down the drain.”
- Anthony W. Klco, 58, of Fremont pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 29, 2020, Klco was pulled over by FPD as his vehicle had expired renewal tabs. He stated that he did not have a license and was found to have a revoked license. After Klco was placed under arrest, FPD searched his vehicle and found a baggie of meth, as well as THC. As part of Klco’s plea deal, Beamis said he would make an application to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall accepted Klco’s plea, found him guilty and ordered a PSI. He set Klco’s sentencing for April 19.
- Nia S. Ellis, 27, of Fremont pleaded no contest to driving on a revoked license and admitted to violating her probation. On June 28, 2020, Ellis pleaded no contest to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP and also had her license revoked for 15 years. She was arrested after a traffic stop for driving on the revoked license on Dec. 17, 2020. As part of the plea agreement, Beamis said she would not oppose an extension of Ellis’ probation if she follows the law. Hall accepted both Ellis’ plea and admission and found her guilty. He ordered a PSI and set Ellis’ sentencing for April 12.
- Derek J. Roth, 25, of Lincoln admitted to violating his probation. On May 29, 2018, Roth pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and domestic assault and was sentenced to 30 months of ISP. He was arrested in Lincoln for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony and was also cited for domestic assault and criminal mischief on Feb. 19, 2020. On May 21, 2020, Roth was arrested in Lancaster County for assault. Although he previously filed a writ denial for violating his probation, Roth withdrew it in court and was found guilty by Hall. Hall ordered a PSI and set Roth’s sentencing for April 19.
- Haran D. Niemi, 41, of Littleton, Colorado, had his sentencing continued after testing positive for alcohol. On June 4, 2020, FPD received a report of a vehicle with a camper that was “all over the road and unable to maintain their lane.” They were also told by a witness that the vehicle hit a sign, and the officer witnessed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Niemi, who was driving the vehicle, had glossy eyes and slurred speech and refused to give a sample breath for a chemical test. Niemi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Jan. 4. Although Niemi said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at his sentencing, Beamis requested a chemical test, stating that she received an anonymous tip that he had continued to drink and drive. After Niemi submitted to a urine test, Beamis said the test came up positive. Niemi’s attorney said his client was not impaired and that a previous positive test for Niemi later came up negative. Beamis also provided enhancement of two prior convictions in Colorado and Iowa. Hall approved a motion from Niemi’s attorney to continue the sentencing to Thursday.
- Derek A. Kaup, 23, of Emerson had motions to furlough and modify his bond denied. Kaup was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 18, 2020. On Oct. 30, 2020, Kaup was charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace in Thurston County and later failed to appear in court. Kaup’s attorney said her client was requesting a furlough, as well as a bond reduction as backup, for a physical exam and to enter into treatment. She also said her client was sorry for disrespecting the court and knew he would likely serve time in prison. Along with failing to appear in court, Beamis said Kaup had absconded from his probation and that a probation officer did not believe treatment would help him. Beamis also said Kaup said in the Thurston County Jail that he would run if released. Hall noted that Kaup had also absconded from drug court and denied both motions. He set Kaup’s status hearing for March 22.
- Erich S. Kirchmann, 34, of Fremont had a motion to modify his bond denied. Kirchmann pleaded no contest to shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on Jan. 28. Kirchmann’s attorney said her client was concerned about COVID-19 in the Saunders County Jail. She also said her client had been accepted into treatment and that Deputy Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan had approved a furlough order for March 10. Although Hall said he would honor the furlough agreement, he opposed a bond reduction. Beamis said Kirchmann has four failures to appear.