Valley woman sentenced to two years in prison for drug possession

A 30-year-old Valley woman was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for drug possession and violating her probation Monday.

Britney M. Lane, who appeared in the Dodge County District Court via Zoom, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and admitted to violating her probation.

On Dec. 5, 2019, a Fremont Police Department officer pulled over a driver, who was operating the vehicle on a revoked driver’s license in downtown Fremont. One of the two passengers had an active Dodge County warrant.

The other passenger, Lane, was found to have a loaded syringe of methamphetamine in her coat pocket, while another syringe was found on the floorboard of where Lane was sitting. During Lane’s processing at the Dodge County Jail, a bag of meth was also found on her.

Lane pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on April 6, 2020. She was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on May 26, 2020.

However, Lane violated her probation after she was arrested in Washington County for false reporting and theft by receiving stolen property on Dec. 2, 2020. She was also arrested with an individual with an extensive criminal history, another violation of her probation.