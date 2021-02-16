 Skip to main content
Vehicle damaged at business
Police News

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Feb. 15, a hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the parking lot a business located in the 600 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was a 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was parked and unoccupied. A red pickup, believed driven by a male with a beard, backed into the Sonata. The male then left the scene. Damage to the Sonata is estimated at $750.

_ Tribune staff

