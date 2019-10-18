At approximately 7:15 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at a residence in the 200 block of north Union Street.
The victim reported that sometime after 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, an unknown person took his 2005 White Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was parked outside the residence and the victim believes the keys to the vehicle were left in it. The van bears Nebraska license plates 5-B674. The estimated value of the van is $2,000.