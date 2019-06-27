{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Fremont Police took a report of a stolen 2005 Lexus Rx330 early Thursday morning.

The vehicle is gray and black with Nebraska plates 6-A2710.

The vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of West 23rd.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0