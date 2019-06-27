Fremont Police took a report of a stolen 2005 Lexus Rx330 early Thursday morning.
The vehicle is gray and black with Nebraska plates 6-A2710.
The vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of West 23rd.
Fremont Police took a report of a stolen 2005 Lexus Rx330 early Thursday morning.
The vehicle is gray and black with Nebraska plates 6-A2710.
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of West 23rd.
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.