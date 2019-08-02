At approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday the Fremont Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at the Fremont Police Department.
The victim reported that between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. on Thursday someone took his vehicle which was parked on the street in the 200 block of north Platte Ave.
The vehicle is described as a red 2005 GMC Sierra bearing Nebraska commercial plates 5-6816A. The estimated loss is $7000. The victim reported the vehicle was locked and he is in possession of the keys.