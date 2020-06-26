Vehicle stolen from front of residence

At approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a vehicle theft complaint taken at a residence in the 200 block of north Hancock Street.
The victim reported his 2002 Ford Taurus was parked and unoccupied on the street in front of his residence when an unknown person took the car. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. The Taurus is red in color and bears Nebraska license plates 31-C762. Value of the car is estimated at $1,000.
