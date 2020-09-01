Vehicle stolen from private parking lot

At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in the 800 block of west 11th Street.

The car is described as a red 2011 Buick Lucerne bearing Nebraska plates 5-D2001. The owner of the car said the vehicle was parked in a private parking lot behind his residence at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 31, 2020 the victim noticed his car was gone. Estimated value of the car is $6,600.