At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Noah D. Gingerich, 39, of Davis City, IA on suspicion of willful reckless driving and criminal mischief following a report of a one-vehicle property damage accident in the 2700 block of Diers Parkway.
Gingerich was the operator of a motor vehicle that jumped the curb on a roundabout and came to a stop in a cornfield. When officers arrived Gingerich had walked away from the scene. Witnesses provided a description of Gingerich to responding officers and he was later found walking near Hwy. 30 and Eastgate Road. Gingerich denied that he was driving the vehicle but was identified by witnesses.
The vehicle he was driving, a 2004 Dodge Caravan, was later determined to have been taken, but not reported stolen, from a residence in Arlington. Gingerich was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and false reporting. Damage to the cornfield is estimated at $500.