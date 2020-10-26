 Skip to main content
Vehicle struck by unknown object
Police News

At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a residence in the 1200 block of north Morrell Street.

Reported damaged was the windshield of a 2005 Honda Civic that was parked in the front of the residence. The damage appeared to be caused by blunt force with an unknown object.

Damage is estimated at $500.

