Vehicle struck by unknown object

At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a residence in the 1200 block of north Morrell Street.
Reported damaged was the windshield of a 2005 Honda Civic that was parked in the front of the residence. The damage appeared to be caused by blunt force with an unknown object.
Damage is estimated at $500.
