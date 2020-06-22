Vehicle struck in front of residence

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that was reported at a residence in the 2000 block of north C Street.

The victim reported that his 2018 Mazda was parked and unattended on the street when it was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the passing vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.