Vehicle struck in front of residence
editor's pick top story

Vehicle struck in front of residence

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that was reported at a residence in the 2000 block of north C Street.

The victim reported that his 2018 Mazda was parked and unattended on the street when it was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the passing vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.

Damage to the victim’s Mazda is estimated at $1,500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman cited for DUI
Crime and Courts

Woman cited for DUI

  • Updated

At approximately 9:55 p.m. June 17, Darci L. Blakely, 54, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol fo…

Damage to car reported
Crime and Courts

Damage to car reported

  • Updated

At approximately 6:10 a.m. June 18, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 400 block of west Fifth Street, Fremont Poli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News