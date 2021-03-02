Vehicle window reported damaged

At approximately 4 p.m., March 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a business in the 800 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.
Reported damaged was passenger side window of a vehicle that had been parked and unattended in the business parking lot.
The window appeared to have been hit several times by a small pellet projectile such as a BB or from a pellet gun. Estimated damage is $200.
- Tribune staff
