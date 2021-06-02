Vehicle windshield reported damaged

At approximately 12:50 p.m., June 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 2000 block of north C Street, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was the windshield and driver’s door frame of a vehicle that had been parked and unoccupied in front of the residence overnight.

It appeared someone struck the vehicle with a bat or similar object. Estimated damage is $1,400.

