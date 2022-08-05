Wahoo man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that David Wesley Swanson, 37, of Wahoo, was sentenced on Aug. 4 to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July of 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.

Following his release from prison, Swanson will serve 10 years on supervised release, a press release stated. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 7, 2020, investigators were conducting surveillance on a Lincoln, Nebraska, apartment building. They saw Swanson arrive and go into the building. A short time later, Swanson came out and drove away, followed by investigators.

Investigators learned Swanson’s driver’s license was suspended, and they saw him commit traffic violations. He was stopped and arrested for driving on a suspended license. Pursuant to Lincoln Police Department policy, his vehicle had to be towed.

Prior to the vehicle being towed, investigators conducted an inventory search and found a bag of methamphetamine containing at least 74 grams (over 2 ½ ounces) of actual (pure) methamphetamine. Swanson told investigators he had just purchased the methamphetamine. Swanson said he had been selling methamphetamine for approximately two years.

Swanson had a prior Nebraska conviction for robbery.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.