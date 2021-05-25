Wahoo man sentenced to prison for drug possession, evidence tampering

Jones pleaded guilty three days later in order to apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, but during his screening, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said he tested positive for meth, amphetamines and THC.

“At his screening, he then absconded from probation, leaving the office, hanging up on the drug court supervisor,” she said. “The defendant continued to lie about multiple things being with the drug court team, he lied about where he was living, he lied about where he was working.”

Beamis also said since his PSI was ordered, Jones was arrested and is facing new charges in Lancaster County. He also has active warrants out of Iowa.

Jones’ attorney said his client acknowledged he had a problem and needed treatment, something he could receive while in prison.

“I’m ashamed of what I’ve done,” Jones told Judge Geoffrey Hall. “I want to apologize to you and the courtroom.”

Hall said Jones was handed his opportunity with drug court on a “silver platter.”

“All you had to do was follow through, but you got there and you took off and basically disrespected them to the extent that now you’re facing penitentiary time,” he said.