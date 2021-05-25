Wahoo man sentenced to prison for drug possession, evidence tampering

A 27-year-old Wahoo man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for drug possession, tampering with evidence and fleeing while applying to drug court.
Jacob D. Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical intention in the Dodge County District Court on March 11.
On Jan. 14, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a vehicle over for a broken taillight and turning the wrong way onto a one-way street.
Jones, the driver of the vehicle, gave a false name to the deputy and failed to produce a driver’s license, as well as registration or insurance for the vehicle.
Throughout the course of the stop, the deputy noticed Jones and the car’s passenger acting erratically. They also found Jones to have a suspended Iowa license through the fake name he gave.
After placing Jones under arrest, the deputy found tetrahydrocannabinol and marijuana in the vehicle. Both Jones and the passenger continued to act nervously, giving conflicting accounts.
Jones was taken to the Dodge County Jail, where he was observed to be walking in an odd manner. He was subsequently searched and found to have a glass pipe of methamphetamine in his possession.
Although Jones failed to appear in court for his first appearance on March 8 and had a bench warrant of $150,000 placed for his arrest, the warrant was recalled after it was found that he had failed to get a ride from Wahoo.
Jones pleaded guilty three days later in order to apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, but during his screening, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said he tested positive for meth, amphetamines and THC.
“At his screening, he then absconded from probation, leaving the office, hanging up on the drug court supervisor,” she said. “The defendant continued to lie about multiple things being with the drug court team, he lied about where he was living, he lied about where he was working.”
Beamis also said since his PSI was ordered, Jones was arrested and is facing new charges in Lancaster County. He also has active warrants out of Iowa.
Jones’ attorney said his client acknowledged he had a problem and needed treatment, something he could receive while in prison.
“I’m ashamed of what I’ve done,” Jones told Judge Geoffrey Hall. “I want to apologize to you and the courtroom.”
Hall said Jones was handed his opportunity with drug court on a “silver platter.”
“All you had to do was follow through, but you got there and you took off and basically disrespected them to the extent that now you’re facing penitentiary time,” he said.
Hall sentenced Jones to two years in prison on each charge to run consecutively. Jones was given 67 days credit served on each charge and will not have post-release supervision.
“You’re going to have to decide what your future is going to be,” Hall told Jones.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Shae A. Renard, 22, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in prison for child abuse and domestic assault. On March 5, 2021, Fremont Police Department officers responded to Methodist Fremont Health on a report of child abuse to a 6-month-old child who had severe lacerations to his face. While investigating the incident, officers found that the injuries stemmed from a verbal argument between Renard and his wife in which he threw a ceramic plate at her. The plate missed, with shards striking the child, who sustained head injuries. After bringing his child to the hospital with his wife, Renard fled the scene from a vehicle, according to the police report. Renard pleaded no contest to the charges on April 19. Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said Renard was not truthful during his PSI interview and had not been successful in probation. Renard’s attorney said her client had taken steps toward sobriety and was serious about getting the help he needed. However, Hall said he was not impressed by Renard’s history and sentenced him to two years in prison on his first charge and one year on the second to run concurrently. Renard was given 70 days credit previously served. Hall also sentenced Renard to 18 months of PRS. Upon his release, Renard must take part in relapse prevention, anger management, batterer’s intervention and parenting classes, as well as a weekly 12-step program. He must also have no unsupervised contact with minors or his wife.
- Jonathan M. Booze, 28, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. On March 8, Booze was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance. However, a motion to revoke his probation was made just two weeks later. The motion stated that Booze failed to report to probation immediately following his sentencing and was arrested on March 15 for criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing. Booze was given credit for 155 days previously served.
- Steven M. Morlan, 49, of Omaha was sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting to violating the terms of his PRS. On June 17, 2019, Morlan was sentenced to nine months of PRS following his two-year prison sentence for a theft charge. The motion to revoke his PRS was made on Sept. 22, 2020, after he appeared in the Pottawattamie County District Court on a probation violation immediately following his release. Morlan failed to appear in court in November and a bench warrant was placed for his arrest. He was given 49 days credit previously served and must serve at least 53 days.
- Stephanie E. Aitken, 24, of Omaha was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. On Oct. 11, 2020, a DCSO deputy was called to a disturbance at a gas station and saw a car driving away that had sustained damage. Aitken, the driver, had to be removed from the vehicle and was found to be driving on a suspended license. Involved parties said Aitken had been driving erratically and trying to sell them pills. They exited the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle found Modafinil. Aitken pleaded guilty to her charges on April 12. Aitken’s attorney said his client was in the Butler County Drug Court and residential treatment and would be open to doing aftercare. He said Aitken was trying to atone for her mistakes and that treatment was the appropriate response. Aitken also said she would start attending college in June. As part of her sentence, Aitken was also ordered to two days in jail, but was given credit for 58 days previously served. She also received a one-year driver’s license revocation and a $200 fine.
- Madison S. Craig, 23, of Fremont pleaded no contest to child abuse. On Oct. 30, 2020, FPD and the Fremont Fire Department responded to an unresponsive child at a residence. The child was found hanging from a cord connected to window blinds that morning by Craig, her mother. During the investigation, FPD found that Craig had been told by others about the danger of the cord and had the police called several times on her on reports of unsupervised children. Hall found Craig guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for July 12.
- Rebecca Goebel, 37, of Fremont pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. On March 25, 2020, FPD pulled Goebel over for driving on a suspended license. While being taken into custody, Goebel admitted to having drugs in her car. FPD found a pipe with methamphetamine and a Clonazepam pill in her possession. Hall found Goebel guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for June 21.
- Ryan A. Byrd, 39, of Fremont admitted to violating the terms of his probation. On Feb. 4, 2019, Byrd was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke his probation was made on March 4 after Byrd missed six chemical testing dates in February, leaving the probation office without testing during one instance. Hall found Byrd guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for July 6.
- Daniel A. Fowler, 32, of Fremont admitted to violating the terms of his probation. On June 14, 2018, Fowler was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse. A motion to revoke his probation was made on Feb. 11 after Fowler failed to report to chemical testing in November 2020 and January. Hall found Fowler guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for July 6.
- Cynthia L. Nelms, 34, of Fremont admitted to violating the terms of her probation. On Jan. 14, 2019, Nelms was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke her probation was made on March 11 after failing to report for several meetings. Hall found Nelms guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for July 6.
- Rodrik J. Stone, 43, of Omaha had his bond modified from 10% of $150,000 to $100,000. On March 21, 2020, Stone was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke his probation was made on Feb. 25 after he failed to give proof of several of his orders and was arrested in Omaha in January. Although Beamis opposed the motion to reduce Stone’s bond due to him failing to appear in court in March, Hall lowered it and set his status hearing for June 14.
- Isaiah L. Larson, 22 of Oakland had a motion to compel made by the state on his case granted. Larson previously filed a writ not guilty plea to first-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation on Dec. 30, 2020. In the motion, Beamis said the defense had to clarify what kind of testimony a witness would give during the trial. Although Larson’s attorney said the motion was unnecessary and would make the playing field uneven, Hall ordered him to disclose the testimony’s nature by June 4 and continued Larson’s status hearing to Aug. 2.
- Donald C. Weichman, 75, of Fremont had his motion for deposition granted and his motion for protective order denied. Weichman previously filed a writ not guilty plea to first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse on April 12. Hall continued his status hearing to July 12.
- Jordan L. Brandenburg, 28, of Fremont had his hearing on a motion to suppress scheduled for July 20. Brandenburg previously filed a writ not guilty plea to habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance on April 14.