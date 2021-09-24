 Skip to main content
Wahoo police officer arrested on child sexual assault charges in Dodge County
Wahoo police officer arrested on child sexual assault charges in Dodge County

  • Updated
Sean Vilmont

Vilmont

A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.

On Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Officer Sean M. Vilmont, according to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department.

According to a complaint filed Wednesday, Vilmont, 41, of Fremont is facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion.

The reported dates for all three counts were between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. The counts indicated that the victim was a minor during the accused crimes.

The first two counts charge Vilmont of having sexual contact with the victim, while the third charges him of photographing, filming or recording the victim’s intimate area without their knowledge and consent.

The first two counts are Class 3A felonies, which has a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment in the state of Nebraska. The third is a Class 4 felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.

According to the WPD release, the department was notified when NSP’s investigation of Vilmont began. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations and had been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal.

Vilmont’s first arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

