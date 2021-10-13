Wahoo police officer pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges

A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.

Sean M. Vilmont was initially arrested Sept. 24 after turning himself in on two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of unlawful intrusion. The Nebraska State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint four days prior.

Vilmont, 51, of Fremont is accused of sexually assaulting a now 13-year-old child and rewarding them with gifts for the acts between 2015 and 2021. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and criminal investigations and had been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal.

According to court documents, allegations were previously investigated in 2015 and 2017 by the Fremont Police Department. The department interviewed Vilmont, who denied the allegations, and made applications for arrest warrants, but was denied both times.

The victim was interviewed by the Nebraska State Patrol on Jan. 31 in Grand Island. That same day, electronic communication devices, video recording equipment and computers were seized during a search warrant granted on Feb. 9.

On Sept. 28, Vilmont was released from the Saunders County Jail on a 10% of $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7.

On Oct. 6, Vilmont filed a document waiving his right to physically appear for the hearing and to enter a plea of not guilty on the three charges.

Vilmont’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 15 before District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall.

The sexual assault counts are Class 3A felonies, which has a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment in the state of Nebraska. The intrusion count is a Class 4 felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment.

According to a Wahoo Police Department release issued the day of Vilmont’s arrest, the department was notified when NSP’s investigation began.

