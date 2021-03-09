Wallet stolen from vehicle
At approximately 3:15 p.m., March 8, a theft complaint was made at a residence in the 700 block of east 2nd Street, Fremont Police said.
Reported stolen were a wallet containing various pieces of personal identification. The wallet was left in an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of the residence. Estimated loss is $10.
