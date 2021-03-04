Wallet stolen from vehicle

At approximately 1:15 p.m., March 3, a theft was reported in the 200 block of west Sixth Street.
Reported stolen was a wallet from a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. Inside the wallet was personal identification, gift cards, a debit card and cash, Fremont Police reported. Total loss is approximately $60.
- Tribune staff
