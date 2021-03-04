 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallet stolen from vehicle
editor's pick top story

Wallet stolen from vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:15 p.m., March 3, a theft was reported in the 200 block of west Sixth Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reported stolen was a wallet from a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. Inside the wallet was personal identification, gift cards, a debit card and cash, Fremont Police reported. Total loss is approximately $60.

- Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airboat on road March 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News