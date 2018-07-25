Zachary T. Wanamaker, 20, of Fremont, was sentenced to a total of four years in prison on Wednesday, in relation to a string of arsons that he committed between December 2017 and January 2018.
Wanamaker had previously pleaded no contest to four arson-related charges: a Class IV felony for setting a car on fire in January, and three Class III felonies for burning three separate buildings between Dec. 22, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018. One of those buildings included the Robert Hunt Family Sports Complex in Scribner.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall sentenced Wanamaker to two years in prison on each of the four counts. Three of the charges will be served out at the same time, and the last charge will be added onto the other three, making the total sentence four years.
Wanamaker was also assigned 36 months of post-release supervision after his prison term is up, where he is expected to get an evaluation, get counseling and do community service, Hall said.
Wanamaker was first arrested on Jan. 12 2018, when the Fremont Police Department identified him as the perpetrator behind a car fire that cost $1,500 worth of damage.
A subsequent investigation identified Wanamaker as the source of several other fires around Dodge County. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest in June to three of those fires, including the one at the Robert Hunt Family Sports Complex.
In another high-profile case affecting Dodge County, Eric G. Scott, 38, of Hooper, pleaded no contest to charges related to a Sept. 20 incident in which Scott escaped custody while being transported from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln to Fremont’s jail facility.
Scott reportedly overpowered a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy and took control of the vehicle, triggering a manhunt that ended when he was captured in Iowa the following day.
According to Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, Scott pleaded no contest on Thursday to one charge of escape, filed in Dodge County, and four other charges filed in Saunders County related to the escape, including assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of theft.
Scott was serving a two-to-five year sentence for a fifth offense DUI at the time of his escape and is also facing a slew of felony charges in Dodge County related to the sexual assault of a child dating back to 2013.