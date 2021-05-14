 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Suspect shot in Friday afternoon incident
  Updated
A suspect was shot after he fired at least one shot from a weapon Friday afternoon in the 200 block of south Clarmar Avenue in Fremont.

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to a residence in that area, where a man was threatening to harm himself with a weapon.

After officers arrived, the man exited the residence brandishing a firearm, Fremont Police reported.

The suspect fired from the weapon and officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

Officers immediately provided medical aid until Fremont rescue personnel arrived.

The man was transported to Methodist Fremont Health and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Fremont officers are reported to have been uninjured. There will be continued police presence in this area.

The Nebraska State Patrol has assumed command of the investigation.

Earlier Friday, Lt. Shane Wimer of the Fremont Police Department said the area is secure and there is no threat to the public.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

