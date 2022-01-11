 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wegner seeks to become Clerk of District Court in Dodge County

Dodge County District Court

Dodge County Courthouse.

Judi Wegner, the current Dodge County Deputy Clerk of District Court, has filed to run as a Republican candidate for Clerk of District Court.

Linda Nelson, the current clerk, has decided to step down at the end of her current term.

Wegner has worked in the district court office for over 40 years.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Dodge County as the Clerk of District Court. Mandatory electronic filing will bring new challenges to our court, but I believe my experience and work ethic will help me successfully handle this important position,” Wegner said in a prepared statement.

The primary election will be May 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

