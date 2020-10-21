Welfare check leads to arrest

At approximately 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Juan M. Hernandez-Montoya, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a welfare check in the intersection of Military Avenue and M Street.

A man was reported to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. Officers had contact with Hernandez-Montoya who showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

During his arrest, Hernandez-Montoya was non-compliant with officers. He was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

