West Point man sentenced to 151 months for drug conspiracy

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Jose Maria Salazar, 21, of West Point was sentenced Wednesday by United States Judge Brian C. Buescher, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Salazar received a sentence of 151 months’ imprisonment with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. There is no parole in the federal system.

In April of 2021, officers with the Lincoln Police Department made arrangements with a Mexican-based distributor of methamphetamine to have some methamphetamine delivered to an undercover officer in Nebraska. On April 19, 2021, the undercover officer traveled to West Point to pick up the methamphetamine. While at the prearranged location in a residential neighborhood, officers observed Salazar exit his residence and then enter into the undercover officer’s vehicle. Salazar delivered two pounds of methamphetamine to the undercover officer.

A second buy was arranged on May 4, 2021, and Salazar again met with the undercover officer and delivered a pound of methamphetamine. Once the drug deal was completed, Salazar was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on his residence and vehicle. One pound of methamphetamine was recovered in both Salazar’s vehicle and his residence.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.