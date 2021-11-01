West Point woman sentenced to prison for possession of meth while on probation

A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of methamphetamine.

“You received this charge while you were already given the privilege of probation and you expressed no request or no desire to be put on probation,” Judge Geoffrey Hall said.

Donna L. Bouwers also pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty by Hall prior to her sentencing, as she waived her right to a presentence investigation.

On May 7, a Fremont Police Department officer made contact with a male party with an active warrant who was with Bouwers. They were notified by dispatch that she had an active Mental Health Board commitment warrant.

“The defendant was detained by officers,” Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said. “Officers searched the backpack on her person and located a white, crystal-like substance in her backpack.”

Although the officer was told the warrant had been canceled, probation had a detainer against Bouwers, who was sentenced to 18 months of probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance and assault by mutual consent on Nov. 17, 2020.

On Oct. 4, Bouwers failed to appear for a court appearance and a bench warrant of $100,000 was issued for her arrest, which was made the next day.

As part of her sentencing, both the state and defense had a joint recommendation of a one-year prison sentence for Bouwers, which Hall honored. She was given credit for 66 days previously served.

In other district court news on Monday:

Richard R. Clausen, 58, of Bennington was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 24 months of intensive supervised probation for driving under the influence and failing to stop and render aid. On March 30, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident. They were told by witnesses that a car hit another one, causing it to go into a ditch, leaving the 81-year-old driver with a neck fracture, brain damage and other injuries. A witness followed the driver of the other car home before they were identified by local authorities as Clausen. After being placed into custody, Clausen failed a preliminary breath test. Although he initially filed a not guilty plea to the charge, Clausen withdrew it to plead guilty on Aug 30. Vaughan said the state was seeking a prison term of three years due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, who he said will be affected for the rest of his life by the crash. Clausen’s attorney asked for a probation term, as she said her client had shown extreme remorse and guilt for the “outward manifestation of his demons.” She said Clausen had a history of trauma and turned to alcohol, but had made significant efforts at recovery. She also said Clausen went through inpatient treatment and aftercare and was an active member of therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous. “I wish it had never happened, but it did, and I’m truly, truly sorry,” Clausen said. In hearing both sides, Hall said he would give Clausen a “fair and significant” sentence. For his charge of failure to stop, Clausen was sentenced to 128 days in the Dodge County Jail, a $500 fine, driver’s license revocation of two years and 24 months of post-release supervision. He was given credit for two days previously served. On his DUI charge, Clausen was sentenced to 24 months of probation and a $500 fine. Although the sentences were ordered to run consecutively, Hall had the probation and PRS run concurrently together. After a request from Clausen’s attorney, he was given permission to report for his jail sentence on Friday.

Stephanie A. Contreras, 37, of Omaha was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. On July 15, 2020, FPD officers received a report of Contreras, who had a suspended license, operating a vehicle and in possession of drugs. After her arrest, a baggie of meth was found on Contreras, who said she was planning on selling it. Although she initially filed a not guilty plea to the charge, Contreras withdrew it to plead guilty on Sept. 16. At Contreras’ sentencing, Vaughan said the state was seeking a prison sentence due to the amount of meth involved. Contreras’ attorney said his client had completed long-term treatment and had received a general manager position in Omaha. He said Contreras was a “rare exception” to her case and went above and beyond in making the necessary changes to her life. “What I ask of you today is to please have mercy on my sentencing,” Contreras said. “Give me a chance to keep reaching these goals, and I promise that given this opportunity, you will never see me in this courtroom.” Hall said he would give Contreras another chance as she had taken her addiction seriously. Along with probation, he also ordered Contreras to take part in 60 hours of community service, a cognitive program and relapse prevention.

Jillian R. Buck, 35, of North Bend pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and two counts of terroristic threats. On Aug. 8, FPD officers responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence. Upon searching the parties’ vehicle for possible stolen property, they located a glass pipe containing meth. On Aug. 20, an FPD officer responded to a criminal mischief complaint of a group smashing car windows. Buck was arrested after she was found standing on a car hood smashing the front windshield. While at the Dodge County Jail, a sergeant was told by the car’s driver that Buck had made threatening comments to them. As part of Buck’s plea, her attorney said she would make an application to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court and that separate charges would be dropped. Hall found Buck guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Dec. 20.

Carrie Lynn A. Smith, 39, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 5, investigators with III Corps Drug Task Force contacted Smith at her home after a report of suspected drug activity at her residence was made. Smith admitted that she had drug paraphernalia and consented to a search of her house. A meth pipe and bag containing the substance were found with a table. As part of her plea, Smith’s attorney said she would make an application to drug court. Hall found Smith guilty, ordered a PSI and updated substance evaluation and set her sentencing for Dec. 13.

Justin E. Abney, 32, of Fremont admitted to violating the terms of his probation. Abney was initially sentenced to 30 months of ISP for attempted child abuse on Oct. 28, 2019. A motion to revoke his probation was made after he was arrested on May 15 for driving under the influence and three counts of child abuse. Abney’s attorney said his client would plead to the charges Tuesday in county court, which was not opposed to a probation term. Hall found Abney guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Dec. 13.

Leah R. Cramer, 28, of Fremont had her bond lowered from 10% of $100,000 to $50,000. Cramer was initially sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on April 4, 2019. A motion to revoke her probation was made after she was arrested on Sept. 11 for driving under suspension. Cramer’s attorney said his client had completed most of the probation’s requirements and wanted her bond lowered to go back to work. Vaughan did not oppose the reduction, which Hall granted.

Michael J. Gonzales, 33, of Omaha did not appear for his hearing. Gonzales is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge from June 22. Hall issued a bench warrant of $150,000 for Gonzales’ arrest.

