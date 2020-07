Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited John U. Rush, 42, of Bennington, NE on suspicion of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing after he was accused of banging on the windows and walls of the exterior of a residence in the 600 block of west Jackson Street.