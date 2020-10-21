Window shattered at local business

At approximately 9:55 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a business in the 600 block of north Broad Street.
Support Local Journalism
When they arrived, officers found a window had been shattered and when they made entry into the building, nobody was located inside and nothing was reported missing.
Estimated damage is $1,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.