editor's pick top story

Woman arrested after accident

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-car property damage collision in the 1800 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.

