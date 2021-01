On Jan. 24, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Keene Ave., Fremont for a disturbance, Fremont Police reported.

Officers made contact with two individuals. the following individual was arrested;

Alissa K. Harger, 32, of Elkhorn was arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.

- Tribune Staff

