Woman arrested after fleeing police
  • Updated
At approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jenna M. Boschult, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer after she attempted to run from an officer in the 1000 block of north Nye Avenue.

Boschult had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and attempted to flee when she was seen riding a bicycle by an officer. A search incident to arrest yielded a marijuana pipe in her purse and she was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

