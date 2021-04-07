 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after incident
Woman arrested after incident

At approximately 9 p.m., April 6, Kristen E. Utterback, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest following a welfare check at a residence in the 2200 block of east 22nd Street, Fremont Police reported.

While officers were speaking with Utterback, it was learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

As officers attempted to take Utterback into custody she became combative, physically struggling with the officers and refusing to comply with commands from the officers attempting to take her into custody.

