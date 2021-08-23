 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after incident
Woman arrested after incident

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 10 p.m., Aug. 20, Jillian R. Buck, 34, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and terroristic threats after officers responded to a complaint of a person breaking a car window in the area of Washington Street and I Street, Fremont Police reported.

When officers arrived, they observed Buck standing on the hood of a vehicle in the roadway and smashing the vehicle’s windshield with what was later determined to be a windshield wiper from the car.

The owner of the car was interviewed by police and said he did not know who Buck was or why she was damaging his car.

Buck was charged with terroristic threats after she allegedly pointed the windshield wiper of the car at the owner and he believed it to be a handgun.

