Diane K. Wilson, 58, of Fremont was arrested at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The arrest came after a purse was found unattended inside of a business in the 800 block of south Broad Street. As an employee of the business looked through the purse in an attempt to find who owned the purse, a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance was found. Responding officers tested the substance and determined it was methamphetamine.
During the investigation, Wilson arrived and claimed ownership of the purse and was arrested. The exact quantity of the methamphetamine is unknown at this time.