A Fremont woman was arrested on multiple charges after police found her slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle following a hit and run on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, at approximately 11 a.m. 52-year-old Beverly McDonald was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges following a hit- and run-property damage accident complaint in the 1200 block of E. Dodge Street.
The reported complaint alleged that McDonald was observed operating a motor vehicle and striking a wooden pole. McDonald then drove away and pulled over to the curb a short distance away.
Responding officers found McDonald slumped over the steering wheel and showing signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcohol – at which point she was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI.
McDonald was additionally cited for refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possessing or considering an open container of alcohol, resisting arrest, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, fictitious plates and no proof of insurance.