A North Dakota woman was arrested in Fremont on suspicion of child abuse/neglect, according to the Fremont Police Department.
The arrest occurred on Sunday at 3 p.m. when Renee I. McKinney, 32, of Mandan North Dakota, was arrested following a traffic stop on north Broad Street.
McKinney was stopped for failing to stay within her traveling lane, police said.
Officers say that, following the stop, McKinney appeared impaired. A K-9 unit from the Dodge County Sheriff's Department was deployed, indicating the presence of drugs. Officers allegedly found a bag of hallucinogenic "mushrooms," between two children who were also in the car.
In addition to child abuse/neglect, McKinney was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and driving without an operator's license.