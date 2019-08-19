At approximately 11:35 a.m. Friday the Fremont Police Department arrested Linda G. Buckley, 52, of Fremont on suspicion of Criminal Impersonation following an incident at a housing facility in the 2600 block of north Clarkson Street.
Buckley was found in the building after she had previously been notified she was not welcome. When officers arrived Buckley provided a fake name and birth date, presumably to avoid arrest for being on the property. Officers were eventually able to identify Buckley and she was arrested.