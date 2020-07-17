Woman arrested for disorderly conduct

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Carrie E. Booze, 34, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street where it was reported that a woman was being disruptive and throwing items in the store. When officers had contact with Booze she repeatedly used profanity when asked not to by officers and eventually she was placed under arrest.
