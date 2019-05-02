A Fremont woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slapping a male acquaintance in the face multiple times, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Ashley M. Phelps, 26, was arrested at approximately 8:40 p.m., after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on 8th Street.
The male said that Phelps had slapped him in the face multiple times, and Phelps was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Responding officers also claim that Phelps was yelling profanities while out in public and that she refused requests to stop, and that once they tried to place her under arrest, she physically resisted.
She was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.