A Fremont woman was arrested on a DUI charge following a minor two-vehicle collision on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 42-year-old Shelly A. Barnes was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of E. 23rd Street.
Barnes was the operator of one of the cars involved and she showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
She was also charged with refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, and DUI with a passenger under the age of 16 as there was an infant in the car. The infant was placed into protective custody following the incident.