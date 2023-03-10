On March 8, at approximately 8:52 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of East 24th Street in reference to a welfare check on a female party. Contact was made with 40-year-old Maria C. Fegan, homeless (no permanent address). Maria provided false information to officers resulting in her arrest for False Reporting.
Woman arrested for false reporting
- Tribune staff
