Police News

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Andria E. Ellis, 41, of Fremont on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of north Yager Road.

Ellis was observed operating a motor vehicle and making an improper turn. During the stop, consent was given by Ellis for officers to search her car. During the search a hypodermic needle containing a residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine was found.

Ellis was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle and making an improper turn.

