According to the Fremont Police Department, 21-year-old Savannah J. Buck was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property following a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Jackson Street.
Buck was the operator of a motorcycle that did not have license plates attached. During the stop it was learned the motorcycle—a 1997 Yamaha—was reported stolen in Council Bluffs, IA in October of 2018.
Buck was also charged with driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement on her operator’s license.