At approximately 9 a.m., Nov. 9, Bryanna M. Sheil, 20, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding Dodge County arrest warrants in the 1300 block of north Logan Street, Fremont Police reported.

Sheil was arrested after she was observed riding a bicycle by an officer who was aware she had warrants for her arrest. Sheil ran from officers who were attempting to take her into custody and was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.