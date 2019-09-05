At approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Megan L. Hinson, 26, of Fremont on suspicion of multiple charges following a complaint of a stolen car.
The car was reported stolen from a residence in the 300 block of west Fourth Street where Hinson had been staying the night. A Dodge County Deputy found the car, with Hinson inside, by a gas station at Hwy 275 and Morningside Road. When contacted, Hinson provided a false name and birth date and argued she had permission to have the car.
Once she was positively identified, Hinson was arrested. During her arrest, Hinson was combative and fought with officers. She was taken to jail and charged with Theft by Exercising Control, Possession of Stolen Property, obstructing a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, False Reporting and Disorderly Conduct.