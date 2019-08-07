At approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday the Fremont Police Department arrested Janet L. Goodteacher, 51, of Fremont on numerous charges following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 1000 block of east Military Avenue.
Goodteacher is accused of striking a pregnant relative and was arrested on suspicion of assault. During her arrest, Goodteacher would not comply with officers’ requests to stop yelling profanities in public. She also attempted to kick the arresting officer. She was also charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.