Woman arrested on suspicion of theft
Woman arrested on suspicion of theft

Police News

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Carrie E. Booze, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft following a shoplifting complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.

Booze is accused of taking approximately $750 worth of merchandise. She was also charged with trespassing as she had been previously told she was not welcome at the business.

