Woman charged with assault

Police News

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated person in the 800 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Officers had contact with Hansen who was physically and verbally combative with officers.

After her arrest, Hansen kicked at officers and resisted being transported. She was also charged with assault on an officer and obstruction of a peace officer.

