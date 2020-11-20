Woman cited after accident

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19, Amber L. Chaussee, 31, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect (not resulting in serious bodily injury) following a two-vehicle personal injury collision in the 900 block of north M Street.
A minor child passenger in Chausee’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and it was learned that the child was not properly restrained in the car, Fremont Police reported.
