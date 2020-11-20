 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman cited after accident
editor's pick top story

Woman cited after accident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19, Amber L. Chaussee, 31, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect (not resulting in serious bodily injury) following a two-vehicle personal injury collision in the 900 block of north M Street.

A minor child passenger in Chausee’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and it was learned that the child was not properly restrained in the car, Fremont Police reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News