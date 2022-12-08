Woman cited after accident

A Fremont woman was cited after a vehicle accident.

Fremont Police said they went to the accident scene at 10:28 a.m., Dec. 7, in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street.

Their investigation determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

One of those minor children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear.

The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.

Samone R. Clayton, 31, was cited for three counts of child abuse neglect – not causing serious bodily injury – after the accident.